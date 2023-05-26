Cardinals release DeAndre Hopkins

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 26, 2023, 1:10 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins is officially on the open market.

The Cardinals announced on Friday that they have released Hopkins, with the club unable to find a trade partner.

Darren Urban of the team’s website noted that Arizona will incur a dead cap hit of $21 million in 2023, though there is a chance the club could designate Hopkins a post-June 1 cut to spread the cap hit between 2023 and 2024.

But with quarterback Kyler Murray recovering from an ACL tear suffered late in the 2022 season, it might behoove the Cardinals to just rip off the proverbial bandage in the coming year.

The Cardinals acquired Hopkins in March 2020 from the Texans. He caught 115 passes for 1,407 yards with six touchdowns in his first year with the club. He was then limited to 10 games in 2021 due to injury, catching 42 passes for 572 yards. A suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy kept Hopkins out for the first six games of 2022. He finished the season with 64 catches for 717 yards with three TDs.

Hopkins was the 27th overall pick of the 2013 draft for Houston.

27 responses to “Cardinals release DeAndre Hopkins

  1. Welcome to Detroit. Another ring-chaser joining the contending Lions

  4. He should take his time and find the right team for him. Several good options but he should go with a proven QB, which eliminates New England, Giants and Chicago.

  5. WTF?!?! As a Cardinals fan this is just par for the course. We got nothing for him. Ugh.

  6. Odd move…you couldn’t get ANYTHING for Hopkins?? At all??? 300 yards short of 1k with 6 games missed.

    Some team is going to have a nice 3rd option seasoned veteran. Geesh.

  8. As a Cardinals fan, I’m fine with this. This organization is going nowhere this season. Having DHop with Kyler out a good portion of the year doesn’t change things. Make him a post June 1st cut. Move on, rebuild, and let DHop find the team he wants to play for as he tries to win a ring

  9. LOL at the Cards GM ossenfort for declaring during the draft that D Hop would not be traded. This whole organization is a joke from the top down. & It always starts at the top. Bad teams make bad decisions because they have bad owners.

  12. Dead cap hit of 21 mil and they released him?! Tells you how badly they wanted this guy gone. Clearly the Cards want to get a head start on tanking for Caleb…

  18. Would be a great replacement for JuJu in KC! I feel like either Kansas City or Buffalo will get him and if he can stay on the field, he could be a difference maker in a playoff game of those teams. Although we all saw what Mahomes did last year without an elite WR corps, I feel like adding Hopkins would make KC a step above the rest of the AFC, but if Buffalo gets him they would be right around there too. Should be interesting.

  19. Buffalo & KC only have about $1M in cap space.

    Philly, Baltimore, & LA all have about $12M in cap space.

    Those are the 5 QBs/teams that Hopkins said he’d want to play with. Feels like it would be one of the latter 3, considering the money.

    I’m hoping my Ravens pull it off & give Lamar legitimate options for a ZERO excuses season.

  20. Just a few days ago Hopkins said the QB he’d most play with is Josh Allen…

  21. I wouldn’t be surprized if he ends on kc or buf. I also wouldnt count out bal

  22. The one and ONLY reason I’d approve is if he got busted again and we just don’t know about it, but the Cardinals do.

  23. People shocked they couldn’t trade him. I’m sure they tried. They’ve executed many trades in Arizona. Its not like they don’t know how to make a trade. But, the guy makes $19 million this year and hasn’t produced at anything close to that level – not to mention the roids suspension – in a while. So, I’d have been shocked if they were able to find a trading partner.

  26. He’s smart enough to know that without a competent head coach and QB this team s just garbage.

  27. As a Titans fan this guy burned us plenty. He has always had exceptional hands and route running ability’s and a great Football I.Q throughout his career. Hopkins has been remarkably consistent. I still think he has a lot of gas in the tank. Someone will scoop him up but I hope not the Tennessee Titans.

