Cowboys’ KaVontae Turpin vows not to fair catch any kickoff returns

Getty Images

The NFL’s controversial new rule putting the ball on the 25-yard line following fair catches on kickoffs will surely lead to an increase in fair catches. But Cowboys return man KaVontae Turpin says he won’t play along.

Turpin said the new rule will have no impact on him because he plans to return every kickoff that comes to him.

“I don’t care because I’m not fair catching nothing. I’m being real with you — nothing,” Turpin told Patrik Walker.

Turpin was a Pro Bowl kick returner last year, in his first NFL season, after being the MVP of the USFL last spring. He’s a playmaker with the ball in his hands, and he doesn’t want to miss any opportunities to make a play.