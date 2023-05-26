Dak Prescott: Michael Gallup’s back to himself, will be better this season

Posted by Josh Alper on May 26, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup said recently that he “just feels different” this year than he did while returning from a torn ACL in 2022 and that he’s feeling “springy” as he goes through the team’s offseason program.

The change in circumstances has been noted by Gallup’s quarterback as well. Dak Prescott said this week that he sees Gallup moving back toward the form he had before he injured his knee during the 2021 season.

“Just for him to get into this offseason, get his body right and now just starting to come back into who Michael Gallup is and feel himself, I think what you just saw is a couple of plays right there of doing that consecutively,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “But that’s a guy that I’ve got a lot of trust in. I know who he is, and more importantly, how he works and comes to work each and every day to get better. He’s getting his feet under him and he’s going to be better.”

The Cowboys acquired Brandin Cooks this offseason and there’s high hopes that the trio of Cooks, Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb can help boost the offense to a higher level than it reached in 2022. Health will be a big part of that, so things are on the right track with Gallup.

2 responses to “Dak Prescott: Michael Gallup’s back to himself, will be better this season

  1. These cowboys say the same thing every year and act like this year will be any different. Last year dak said he was feeling better than ever and then went out and led the league in ints. Zeke was in the best shape of his life and had a poor season too.

  2. Hopefully that means he has regained the ability so important to all Cowboys WR’s. That being the flexibility to twist and reach behind when Prescott inevitably fails to lead him and throws it behind him on a crossing route…

