Jamin Davis limited in OTAs after having knee procedure

Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis isn’t doing everything at the team’s OTA workouts.

Head coach Ron Rivera said this week that Davis had a surgical procedure on his knee earlier this offseason. Davis is expected to be 100 percent soon, but is only taking part in some of the team’s work for the time being.

“Jamin Davis is only going through walkthroughs and meetings right now,” Rivera said, via Bryan Manning of USAToday.com. “He had a minor cleanup procedure on his knee from a lingering issue from last season. He’ll continue to work his way back into the mix, and we’re not worried about this being a long-time thing.”

Davis was a first-round pick in 2021 and became a full-time starter last season. He had 104 tackles, three sacks, and two fumble recoveries in that role.