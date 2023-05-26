Jon Gruden worked with Derek Carr and the Saints’ offensive coaches this week

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 26, 2023, 12:05 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

Jon Gruden hasn’t had a coaching job since he was fired by the Raiders in 2021 over offensive emails. But this week, he’s doing some work for the Saints.

Gruden has been with the Saints this week to help them work on building the offense around quarterback Derek Carr, Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune reports.

Carr was Gruden’s quarterback with the Raiders, and Gruden was working at the Saints’ facility with Carr and the offensive coaching staff this week as they begin installing the offense.

Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael has been on the job in New Orleans since 2009, but he’s likely to make some fairly significant changes to the offense this season in an attempt to capitalize on Carr’s strengths. Gruden can help with that effort.

16 responses to “Jon Gruden worked with Derek Carr and the Saints’ offensive coaches this week

  1. Let’s not forget that while Snyder runs off into the sunrise with NDA’s and $6 billion; that awful man ruined Gruden’s life to take the spotlight off all his crimes.

  2. Gruden got railroaded and Mark Davis was powerless (too inept) to stop it. Raiders gonna raider. Al Davis is spinning.

  3. Good! Everyone deserves a second chance! If Mike Vick and other players got multiple chances after committing crimes, then Gruden (not a criminal) definitely deserves another chance.

  4. Gruden couldn’t capitalize on Carr’s strengths. They went 22-31 together. Gruden isn’t going to help.

  5. When the emails came out Al Davis would have fired Gruden with cause. Racism never played well with Al Davis.

  6. How is Mark Davis too inept to stop leaked emails? It’s literally impossible. Is he too inept to stop peoples opinion’s too?

  9. It’s also interesting that HC Dennis Allen and Gruden are both former Raiders HCs.

  10. Well this stuff is so logical.

    The saints have always run a version of grudens offense. Sean learned the west coast offense under gruden in Philly and ran it ever since.

  13. This season the Saints will be playing in a playoff game at home and the Raiders will not be playing in a playoff game but host a Super Bowl at home.

  14. “that awful man ruined Gruden’s life to take the spotlight off all his crimes.” I must have missed that. I wasn’t aware that Snyder hacked into Gruden’s email (using his time machine) nad created those racist emails. Learn something every day.

  16. People are overthinking….. JG was brought in to work with the OC. Explain to him the things he excels in. This is all about the OC so he can know and understand the QB so he can game plan and adjust accordingly. Brilliant move by the saints!

