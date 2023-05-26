Josh McDaniels: Davante Adams has earned right to voice his opinions

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams revisited comments about not seeing eye-to-eye with others in the organization on Thursday by saying that he loves “everybody from the top to the bottom” in the organization and that anyone drawing other conclusions took his comments out of context.

Adams also said that he’s been encouraged “to speak up and share my feelings” by head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler more than he was during his time with the Packers. McDaniels confirmed as much when he had his own session with reporters on Thursday.

McDaniels said that it is “not really my concern that anybody necessarily adopts every vision that Dave or I have for the decisions that we have to make” for the team and that Adams has earned the right to have “an opinion and a voice” about what’s going on with the team.

“And I respect the hell out of anything that [he] would say or suggest or anything like that,” McDaniels said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “During the course of the process of trying to improve our team, which, I know where Davante comes from, he’s a competitor. He wants to win, and that’s really his sole focus, and that’s what he does here every day. He’s here pushing himself, pushing his teammates. He’s been a tremendous leader again this spring for our football team.”

More winning would create fewer questions about the direction of the franchise for all involved and the focus of the rest of the offseason will likely be on making sure those wins start coming as soon as possible.