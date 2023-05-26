Kyle Hamilton feels he can slide in, perform at high level in new role for Ravens

Getty Images

Kyle Hamilton played more than half the defensive snaps for the Ravens during his rookie season, but the first-round pick didn’t play a traditional safety role in Baltimore.

With Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark on hand, Hamilton saw a lot of his time in the slot and near the line of scrimmage. Clark is now a member of the Jets, however, and Hamilton is ticketed for a more traditional spot to kick off the 2023 season.

It’s a role that he believes he will play well.

“I feel like I can slide into that role for sure and perform at a high level,” Hamilton said, via the team’s website. “I feel like that’s what the Ravens drafted me fore and that’s what I’m here for, and I feel like I can definitely produce. . . . “It’s just different seeing the game from different levels, not backpedaling as much, and just getting in the groove. That’s what OTAs are for. I have a lot to learn in both areas, but I feel like if I can put it all together, it will be really good.”

The Ravens took Hamilton 14th overall because they think he can be an elite safety and the coming season will provide the first extended chance for him to prove them correct.