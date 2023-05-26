No timetable for Shaquille Leonard to resume practicing

Getty Images

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard said in April that he’s feeling better than he was at any point during a 2022 season that was almost entirely wiped out because of injuries, but he hasn’t quite made it to the point where he’s ready to get on the field with the rest of the team.

Leonard dealt with a concussion during the season, but it was back issues that created the longer absences from the lineup last year. He was operated on before the season and had another operation in November that closed the door on any return to action.

On Thursday, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Leonard’s condition is continuing to improve but that no one is ready to say when he’ll resume football work.

“He’s progressing well. Again, I don’t have a timetable right now for you on that, but he’s progressing well. He’s doing a nice job,” Steichen said, via Kevin Hickey of USAToday.com.

While there may not be a formal timetable, the likeliest target for a return to on-field action seems to be training camp this summer. If all goes well, Steichen will be able to count on the three-time All-Pro in the middle of the defense.