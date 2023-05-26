Shannon Sharpe’s L.A. home was burglarized last week

Posted by Mike Florio on May 26, 2023, 7:28 AM EDT
NFL WEEK SIX "u2013 TENNESSEE TITANS VS. DENVER BRONCOS
Getty Images

At a time when Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe has been sued for allegedly defaming Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre after essentially calling Favre a thief, Sharpe has been victimized by thieves.

Hopefully, Favre has an alibi. (I’m joking, Lorenzo.)

According to TMZ.com, Sharpe’s L.A. home was burglarized last week. Thieves allegedly absconded with roughly $1 million in goods, including watches, jewelry, and designer bags.

Sharpe reportedly noticed something wasn’t right after he returned home following a Friday night dinner. Law enforcement saw no obvious signs of forced entry. An investigation continues.

Sharpe has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Shannon Sharpe’s L.A. home was burglarized last week

  1. I’m glad he wasn’t home and is ok. Like Chris Rock said, you better hide your valuable stuff in books, which are like kryptonite to thieves.

  2. Let me guess he posted on social media he was out at a restaurant. I do not know why these people have the need to make things easier for thieves.

  3. Why bother paying a reward. They’ll be out on bail immediately and if even sentenced they’ll be out in less than two years. Comical.

  4. “Law enforcement saw no obvious signs of forced entry.”

    My first devious thought was did Sharpe recently up his insurance policy?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.