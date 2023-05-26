Vikings stadium will be paid off before 2023 season begins

Posted by Mike Florio on May 26, 2023, 8:41 AM EDT
Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

The Vikings can soon send the mortgage to Valhalla.

According to Rochelle Olson of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, a new tax bill will dramatically accelerate the process of paying off U.S. Bank Stadium.

Before July 1, $377 million in bonds on the building will be retired, at a savings of $226 million in interest.

The development is “great news and the latest chapter in a success story that has benefited Vikings fans, the City of Minneapolis and the State of Minnesota,” Vikings executive V.P. of public affairs Lester Bagley told Olson. “It is a significant accomplishment that the Vikings have been advocating for several years.”

Olson notes that the Minnesota legislature did not create a permanent maintenance fund for the facility. The Vikings have been lobbying for such a fund for a long time.

The lease requirement the state to keep the building in a “first-class condition.”

The stadium already has been in existence for seven NFL seasons, hosting a Super Bowl and a Final Four and various other events.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Vikings stadium will be paid off before 2023 season begins

  2. Gov. Walz taking care of business, again. He’s a great leader. This country needs more like him and fewer tin-foil hats, flat-earthers, and anyone else whose first line-of-defense is always some self-serving conspiracy.

  3. It’s a beautiful stadium, one that is unique to Minnesota. There’s nothing like it anywhere. I’m so glad it will be paid off. The Vikings have a great place to play.

  5. 7 seasons already? Wow..that’s great. I guess that means it’s nearing the end of it’s useful life. Better get drawing up new plans for a replacement. Or they might have to move the team.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.