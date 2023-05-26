What’s next for DeAndre Hopkins?

May 26, 2023
He wanted to be traded, but no one wanted to absorb his current contract. Now, he’s a free agent.

So where will receiver DeAndre Hopkins land?

He turns 31 on June 6, and he’s had some injuries in recent years. He also missed the first six games of the 2022 season due to a PED suspension.

As a vested veteran, Hopkins becomes an immediate free agent.

Previously, Hopkins displayed interest in playing for the Chiefs and the Bills. More recently, he has expressed admiration of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who separately has expressed interest in adding Hopkins to the roster in Baltimore.

Hopkins told the I Am Athlete podcast earlier this week that he wants stable management, a quarterback who loves the game, and a great defense.

  1. He’ll play for the following….Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Herbert.

    His list, not mine.

  4. KC & Buffalo only have about $1M in cap space. Baltimore has about $12M in cap space.

    If I was putting money on it, I’d bet the Ravens. Philly & Chargers might be players in this, too (each have about $12M in space).

