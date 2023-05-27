Buying a portion of the Raiders will complicate Tom Brady’s path back to the field

Getty Images

Tom Brady has agreed to purchase a piece of the Raiders. The deal must now be approved by at least 24 of 32 owners.

With Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo recovering once again from yet another surgery, some are wondering whether Brady could eventually play for the team he’s poised to partially own.

An unnamed source has floated to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal the possibility the owners requiring a commitment from Brady that he’s done playing, before they agree to approve his purchase of a minority share of the team. Even without that, a return to game action by Brady would require all 32 owners to consent. Otherwise, Brady would have to sell his piece of the team before playing.

Looking at the situation broadly, any/every owner should want Brady to play. It’s good for ratings, and thus it’s good for business.

Competitively, teams perhaps wouldn’t want to contend with Brady. But the Raiders aren’t stacked. They’d have a hard time being highly competitive even with the soon-to-be-46-year-old. Any other that would refuse to let Brady play would look like a heel.

If Brady wants to play for the team he partially owns, why not let him do it? Playing for a different team would be a problem. Playing for the Raiders should be no big deal.