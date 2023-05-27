Buying a portion of the Raiders will complicate Tom Brady’s path back to the field

Tom Brady has agreed to purchase a piece of the Raiders. The deal must now be approved by at least 24 of 32 owners.

With Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo recovering once again from yet another surgery, some are wondering whether Brady could eventually play for the team he’s poised to partially own.

An unnamed source has floated to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal the possibility the owners requiring a commitment from Brady that he’s done playing, before they agree to approve his purchase of a minority share of the team. Even without that, a return to game action by Brady would require all 32 owners to consent. Otherwise, Brady would have to sell his piece of the team before playing.

Looking at the situation broadly, any/every owner should want Brady to play. It’s good for ratings, and thus it’s good for business.

Competitively, teams perhaps wouldn’t want to contend with Brady. But the Raiders aren’t stacked. They’d have a hard time being highly competitive even with the soon-to-be-46-year-old. Any other that would refuse to let Brady play would look like a heel.

If Brady wants to play for the team he partially owns, why not let him do it? Playing for a different team would be a problem. Playing for the Raiders should be no big deal.

  2. Considering this blog is the only one who ever floats the ‘not retired’ angle. I suppose this makes commenting on this completely unnecessary.

  4. PLEASE stay “retired.”
    Most NFL fans are sick of the manufactured drama for both Rodgers and Brady.

  6. good God stop this nonsense. Brady has no desire to play. he is moving on. Why can’t you?

  7. The guy is almost 46. He doesn’t want to get killed. He’s done playing football.

  9. Brady is now a middle-aged man, and he has no business playing on an NFL field. He needs to stay retired and go count his money.

  10. Tom Brady had a passer rating of 90.7 with 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in 17 games in 2022.
    Someone said he was awful last year…
    Daniel Jones….317 472 67.2 3,205 6.8 15 5 65 92.5
    However only one person keeps bringing up him playing. Gotta wonder why.

  12. v2787 says:
    May 27, 2023 at 10:06 pm
    Brady is now a middle-aged man, and he has no business playing on an NFL field. He needs to stay retired and go count his money.
    ———————–
    Middle aged? Average old man is 92? He was middle aged 6 to 8 years ago.

