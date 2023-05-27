DeAndre Hopkins’s financial expectations, representation could be an impediment to a deal

Posted by Mike Florio on May 27, 2023, 9:25 AM EDT
New Orleans Saints v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins is free to sign with anyone. But the contract won’t be anywhere close to free.

As one source explained it to PFT on Saturday morning, Hopkins currently expects to secure a significant contract on the open market. The problem, however, is that no one wanted to trade for his prior deal, which paid less than $20 million this year.

Early in the process, there was a belief that Hopkins would want an adjustment that replaced the back end of his existing contract, which had two years remaining.

There’s another complication. Although Hopkins said during an early March appearance with Pat McAfee that Hopkins has hired an agent for this next phase of his career, NFL Players Association records reveal that he is unrepresented.

Per multiple sources, the notorious Saint Omni is “running the show” for Hopkins. At least one viable contender for Hopkins’s services is leery about dealing with Omni. And for good reason. Last year, the NFL specifically warned all teams not to deal with Omni or any other non-certified agent in connection with linebacker Roquan Smith.

Although Omni has managed to work in the shadows, or more conspicuously, on behalf of players like Smith and Texans tackle Laremy Tunsil, if a team that otherwise would be aggressively pursuing Hopkins opts to back away because it’s not comfortable dealing with Omni, that necessarily limits the player’s potential options.

Thus, between the player’s expectations and unofficial representation, it might not be as simple and as seamless as it would seem for Hopkins to land on a new team.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “DeAndre Hopkins’s financial expectations, representation could be an impediment to a deal

  2. Mr. Smith managed to net a mutually beneficial extension without certified representation. Then a certain QB managed to net the most lucrative deal in league history without certified representation. Maybe your blanket recommendation doesn’t apply to some players?

  3. Why would Omni’s presence *skypoint* be a hindrance to Hopkins? By all accounts he brokered great deals for both Smith and Tunsil.

  4. His last few years in the league have been a mess with health and suspensions. If he wants a ring, he should play for less!

  5. OBJ getting $18M with $15M guaranteed. Hopkins most certainly gonna want more since he has played more and been more productive over recent history.

  6. Unfortunately, the timing isn’t good for D-Hop. OBJ got paid when there was cap space available and teams were figuring out their plans with the current crop of free agents, but that’s not he case anymore.

    D-Hop’s suspension and injury history also impact his value. He might have to settle for a low 1-year deal on a contender, but it’s unlikely he has accepted that reality and he may choose to wait until there is an injury somewhere.

  7. “..if a team that otherwise would be aggressively pursuing Hopkins opts to back away because it’s not comfortable dealing with Omni, that necessarily limits the player’s potential options.”
    ———-
    The same can be said about any agent and has been repeatedly said about agents like Rosenhaus. This is again just a failed attorney pushing the narrative that you need a lawyer for everything

  8. Just 2 years ago Hopkins was on his way to HOF. Then PED use, injuries, and general narcissim turned him into a clown like Antonio Brown. Now he’s on the wrong side of 30. At 31, a guarantee contract? I think now.

  9. He’ll come into some team’s camp overpaid and hurt. Locker room cancer on the way.

    They love to have the control and attention.

  10. If he is truly chasing a ring, the he should establish a short list, and get the best contract he can get. If money is the prime motivation, then go for the highest bidder, knowing full well he has proven he’s been productive with any caliber of QB so far.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.