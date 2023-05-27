Howie Roseman explains decision to trade up one spot for Jalen Carter

Posted by Mike Florio on May 27, 2023, 10:37 AM EDT
The recent #PFTPM interview with Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman, which took on a life of its own for reasons I’ll get to later today or maybe tomorrow or whenever I get around to it, included a conversation regarding the decision to trade up from No. 10 to No. 9 in order to select Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

I asked Roseman to explain the thought process behind trading up one spot.

“I think when we looked at it, I think one of the things just going back and you know, me personally made a lot of mistakes here throughout the process in the draft process and looking back and sometimes, it’s about getting cute with picks and not really going and getting the outcome that you desire as opposed to kind of being a little bit more conservative,” Roseman said. “And so, for us, where we were in the draft at that moment, we felt like that was the right thing to do to get Jalen here. Obviously, we know the story and the background behind Jalen. And we don’t feel so confident in our abilities to know that we can make everything right, but we do feel like in this specific situation that we have a good environment. We do think Jalen loves football. He wants to be great and so we’re excited to get him here and obviously work from there.”

Roseman also was asked about whether, during the negotiations with the Bears, they tried to create the impression that some other team was prepared to leapfrog the Eagles or whether the Eagles were left to their own devices to make a guess as to what might happen, if the Eagles didn’t trade up.

“I think you’re left your own devices in those situations, and you’re putting yourself out there when, I mean there are situations where you’re trading for nothing, right?” Roseman said. “I’m not saying it was in this situation necessarily, but you’re doing it and you have to be comfortable with the outcome either way. And so, you have to be comfortable with the outcome of, ‘Hey, I traded a fourth-round pick’ and understanding that could be a good player for your team a year from now, but at the same situation being OK with not getting the player and who is next. And so, you know, that’s not to say we wouldn’t have been OK staying at 10 and taking another player, we just felt for us and our team and where we were that Jalen Carter was the right selection for us.”

Basically, the Eagles kicked in the fourth-round pick as insurance against not missing out on Carter. Which means they really liked him, and that they didn’t want to risk someone cutting the line via a trade with the Bears.

For Chicago, it worked out because they still got the player they would have taken at No. 9, with an extra fourth-round pick and a contract at one slot lower than ninth.

The full interview is attached. Come for the Carter talk. Stay for the entertaining back and forth regarding Jonathan Gannon.

6 responses to “Howie Roseman explains decision to trade up one spot for Jalen Carter

  1. Thanks for another free 4th round pick. Carter is worth the gamble for the Eagles but they could’ve stayed and taken Calijah Kancey with great character and zero baggage.

  2. One line of logic is: If the Bears were willing to make the trade, then they obviously weren’t going to pick Carter. So if you’re the Eagles, and you hear that willingness, you just say “sorry, Chicago, we’re going in a different direction” and let them pick.

    But the other line of logic, which holds more weight in my opinion, is: this is draft day and you can’t believe everything you hear. You can’t trust that they’re not going to take Carter at 9, even though they’ve dangled a willingess to trade down in front of you. They own the pick ahead of you, they’re willing to trade back one pick, and they need value for it. You can’t take the gamble and let them stay at 9 and take your guy. You’ve gotta move up.

  3. Translation: We draft for character when a guy has it, and ignore it when he doesn’t.

  4. Translation: when we traded out of the 6th pick in 2021 with the Dolphins for pick 12 and missed out on Micah Parsons to division rival New York, that is something that we regret.

  5. Remember that Micah Parsons’ stock was perceived as dropping ahead of the 2021 draft because of character concerns. Perhaps the Eagles thought that he would still be there at pick 12. The past influences the present and once bitten twice shy.

  6. How many character issues have the eagles had publicly over the past few years? Does “0” ring a bell? Last issue here was T.O. and it wasn’t because he’s a bad guy, it’s because he was insane & the eagles were silly to not keep him happy. Figures a 49er fan wants to question the eagles decisions on morality, I almost forgot how Butt hurt y’all still are. I need to work on my short term memory apparently, it’s been 15 minutes since one of their players have cried to the media

