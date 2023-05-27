Howie Roseman explains decision to trade up one spot for Jalen Carter

Getty Images

The recent #PFTPM interview with Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman, which took on a life of its own for reasons I’ll get to later today or maybe tomorrow or whenever I get around to it, included a conversation regarding the decision to trade up from No. 10 to No. 9 in order to select Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

I asked Roseman to explain the thought process behind trading up one spot.

“I think when we looked at it, I think one of the things just going back and you know, me personally made a lot of mistakes here throughout the process in the draft process and looking back and sometimes, it’s about getting cute with picks and not really going and getting the outcome that you desire as opposed to kind of being a little bit more conservative,” Roseman said. “And so, for us, where we were in the draft at that moment, we felt like that was the right thing to do to get Jalen here. Obviously, we know the story and the background behind Jalen. And we don’t feel so confident in our abilities to know that we can make everything right, but we do feel like in this specific situation that we have a good environment. We do think Jalen loves football. He wants to be great and so we’re excited to get him here and obviously work from there.”

Roseman also was asked about whether, during the negotiations with the Bears, they tried to create the impression that some other team was prepared to leapfrog the Eagles or whether the Eagles were left to their own devices to make a guess as to what might happen, if the Eagles didn’t trade up.

“I think you’re left your own devices in those situations, and you’re putting yourself out there when, I mean there are situations where you’re trading for nothing, right?” Roseman said. “I’m not saying it was in this situation necessarily, but you’re doing it and you have to be comfortable with the outcome either way. And so, you have to be comfortable with the outcome of, ‘Hey, I traded a fourth-round pick’ and understanding that could be a good player for your team a year from now, but at the same situation being OK with not getting the player and who is next. And so, you know, that’s not to say we wouldn’t have been OK staying at 10 and taking another player, we just felt for us and our team and where we were that Jalen Carter was the right selection for us.”

Basically, the Eagles kicked in the fourth-round pick as insurance against not missing out on Carter. Which means they really liked him, and that they didn’t want to risk someone cutting the line via a trade with the Bears.

For Chicago, it worked out because they still got the player they would have taken at No. 9, with an extra fourth-round pick and a contract at one slot lower than ninth.

The full interview is attached. Come for the Carter talk. Stay for the entertaining back and forth regarding Jonathan Gannon.