Kelce brothers are huge fans of Thursday night games, criticize players who oppose them

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 27, 2023, 9:06 AM EDT
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six
Getty Images

Many players hate Thursday Night Football. The Kelce brothers are not among them.

Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce both said on their podcast that they’re in favor of more games on Thursdays, and in favor of the new rule that allows the league to move games in the schedule from Sunday to Thursday.

“I’m a huge fan of the Thursday night games,” Jason Kelce said.

“I’m a huge fan of them even later in the season, too,” Travis Kelce added.

Although many players complain about the lack of rest between Sunday and Thursday, Jason Kelce said that shorter week makes for an easier practice schedule, followed by additional rest.

“I am all for games being played on Thursdays because that means we have walk-throughs during the middle of the week and we don’t practice and then we get three days off after the game,” Jason said. “Players that are anti–Thursday night games are just looking to make headlines. There’s no fucking chance anybody with half a brain cell is against Thursday night games.”

But what about flexing games to Thursday night? Jason Kelce likes it for the same reason the NFL pushed for it: Better football to watch on Thursdays in prime time.

“The other reason I’m a fan of the Thursday night games getting flexed is I just like good football being on prime time TV,” he said. “I don’t want to turn my Thursday night television on and have to watch a bad game. I like watching good football and Thursday nights is one of the few nights that I get to watch football and just enjoy it as a fan. Let’s get some good friggin’ matchups.”

That’s music to Amazon’s ears.

13 responses to “Kelce brothers are huge fans of Thursday night games, criticize players who oppose them

  2. Thursday Night games are sloppy and pathetic messes for games. At least put it on Friday or Saturday when teams have had a few days to practice.

  3. The Kelce brothers love football. They’re good because they work hard at it. They work hard because they love it. They’ll show up to play football on any field, on any day. They’d play for free. They’re getting paid, but they’re not in it for the money. They’re a breath of fresh air. A lot of the players that criticize the league for the way they schedule games, are the same guys that are happy to be home on their couch watching the Kelce brothers playing in championships games. They’d rather have an early vacation. Maybe they’ll stay home and boycott Thursday games.

  4. If we are honest and are going watch a Thursday night game from home, yes we want a good game. BUT not when I have tickets for said game and now I have to change plans because it was moved. Catch 22 I guess.

  5. Since the Kelce brothers don’t have to worry about changing travel plans when a game moves to or from Thursday, unlike scores of fans (you know, the people who enable them to make millions for playing a game), of course, they don’t care.

  7. It’s a shame this has what the game has become. Players turning on players to get on the right side of Roger Goodell and the NFL. Players despise TNF and now here are the Kelce brothers pandering to Roger Goodell so they can both get the help they needed from officials again to get back to the Super Bowl.

  8. Way to stay in solidarity with your players…anyone can see this is a payoff,a sellout.

  9. They are getting paid to say that or they want a job in the league office when they retire.

  10. Thursday night games are typically the worst games of the week. Players are barely recovered by Wednesday so the product is not as as Sunday or Monday. On another note who cares what these brother say other than people in Kansas City or Philadelphia? Do they have an opinion on raising the debt ceiling? Should we now ask McCourty twins what they think of Thursday night games?

  11. Players despise TNF and now here are the Kelce brothers pandering to Roger Goodell
    ——
    How do you know they despise it? Are you a player? Do you hang out with them? Walkthroughs ahead of the game and 3 days off after would sound pretty good to me if I was a player but sure, it’s all to get on RG’s good side (cause we all know TC cares so much about that) and these guys secretly hate it.

  13. Man, people are so overly sensitive. They’ve criticized the NFL plenty of times on that podcast. They are sharing their opinions on their podcast from their point of view not yours, the fan point of view. And the dude who said you’re tired of their 15 minutes like these guys are the “suns in 4” guy and not NFL hall of famers? lol. what is wrong with you? Some people just search for reasons to be outraged. Must be exhausting.

