Report: Only Chiefs, Bills had “substantive” trade talks for DeAndre Hopkins

Posted by Mike Florio on May 27, 2023, 1:13 PM EDT
New Orleans Saints v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

It appears that the Cardinals’ plan from the get-go was to try to trade receiver DeAndre Hopkins and, if no trade could be had, to cut him before June 1.

Efforts were indeed made to trade Hopkins, and two of the teams in which Hopkins expressed interest spoke to Arizona.

Via Albert Breer of SI.com, the Chiefs and Bills were the only teams that had “substantive” discussions with the Cardinals about a trade.

The Hopkins contract was an issue for both teams. Per Breer, the Chiefs were making progress. Once the Ravens paid Odell Beckham Jr. $15 million guaranteed on a one-year deal, the Hopkins talks imploded.

Now, both teams (along with any other) can pursue Hopkins, without having to give anything up in trade. But the OBJ contract might still be an issue — along with, as explained earlier today, his current representation.

