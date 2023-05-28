Le’Veon Bell regrets the way his time in Pittsburgh ended: It was a little petty

Posted by Charean Williams on May 28, 2023, 6:41 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers
Le’Veon Bell ran for 5,336 yards and 35 touchdowns and had 3,289 yards and nine touchdowns receiving in five seasons with the Steelers. But after a year-long holdout, the running back was never the same again.

He had 1,218 yards and seven touchdowns rushing and 629 yards and two touchdowns receiving with four teams from 2019-21.

Bell now admits he shouldn’t have left Pittsburgh.

“Yeah, it was a little petty, the little guarantee stuff,” Bell said Friday on the Steel Here podcast, via NFL Media. “I’m thinking like, damn, could I have really just ate it? Yeah, I probably could’ve. Probably could’ve really ate it.”

Bell played under the franchise tag in 2017, and the Steelers tagged him again in 2018. They could never reach agreement on a new deal, and Bell sat out the season.

Bell told the podcast Pittsburgh was willing to guarantee only the first year of a new deal. He wanted more.

“We kept going back and forth,” Bell said. “It literally was the guarantee. They weren’t budging off of it, and I wasn’t budging off of it. I didn’t want to leave Pittsburgh. At the end of the day, that’s where I was at. That’s where I got drafted at. Especially after going to different teams and seeing how it is. When a team has their guy, you’re their guy. I was Pittsburgh’s guy.”

Bell, 31, is retired even if he is the last to know it. He needs to focus on his boxing career.

But he would like to make up with the team that drafted him in the second round.

“I never officially retired,” Bell said. “The day when I do retire, it’s going to be with Pittsburgh. Like, I’m trying to retire with Pittsburgh. But before I do that, I might be like, ‘Hey, let me get a couple carries in the preseason so I can show you all something.’

“With the Steelers, I would do the little preseason, like alright, boom boom, but I would not do that anywhere else, because I don’t even think about playing. It literally would only be in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh is where I’ll retire, you know what I’m saying, that’s just it. Because I already been other places. It’s not Pittsburgh.”

He could sign a one-day contract with the Steelers still, but players don’t “officially” retire. A player’s retirement is the year he last played a regular-season game. Bell retired after the 2021 season. His career is finished . . . and has been for a while.

5 responses to “Le’Veon Bell regrets the way his time in Pittsburgh ended: It was a little petty

  1. I will be disappointed in the Steelers if they bring him back for a one day retirement deal.

  2. Listen to this guy. He wants to come in…take a few preseason reps from some guys who may really need them, and then ride off the cliff like Thelma & Louise.
    He’s STILL living in a fantasy world of delusions.

  3. Dude still made some good bank. 43 million no slouch for a RB these days.

  4. Ego and too much self pride cost him. Although it may be wrong of me, I enjoy seeing when someone without humility fails. Bell finally smelled the coffee but it was long after the pot was gone.

  5. Ego got in the way, that’s what happened here. He was the product of a very good qb in Pittsburgh. Went to another team without a good qb and sucked. Only 1 position on offense is very hard to replace and that’s the qb. Very rarely do you see a team function well under a mediocre qb. 49ers comes to mind. Cardinals were horrible. Warner takes over and super bowl contenders. Warner retires, Cardinals suck again. Still had larry, but Fitzgerald was worthless without a good qb.

