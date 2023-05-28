Offshore sports book has Tom Brady as the favorite to play QB for Raiders, if Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t

May 28, 2023
Various offshore sports books will from time to time post creative and intriguing odds, mainly to attract attention and business away from the legal sports books that can be utilized in most states where sports wagering is legal.

Usually, we ignore such odds. Sometimes, we make exceptions.

One of the major offshore sports books has posted odds regarding the next quarterback to play for the Raiders, in the event Jimmy Garoppolo does not.

And the favorite is Tom Brady, at 2-1 (or +200).

Next is Brian Hoyer, who is currently on the Las Vegas roster, at 5-2. Matt Ryan, who has taken a job with CBS Sports but who has not retired, is 3-1, followed by Nick Foles at 6-1.

Raiders rookie Aidan O'Connell comes in at 7-1, along with Carson Wentz.

Andy Dalton, the presumed No. 2 in Carolina, is 10-1, followed by Teddy Bridgewater (12-1), Commanders backup Jacoby Brissett (14-1), Joe Flacco (20-1), Cam Newton (33-1), Andrew Luck (50-1), and Colin Kaepernick (100-1).

The Raiders gave Kaepernick a workout last year, the only team to do so since he became a free agent in 2017.

Garoppolo’s status has fallen into doubt after the news that he had foot surgery after signing with the team, followed by Saturday night’s report regarding the major changes made to his contract due to the lingering condition.

Brady recently agreed to buy a piece of the Raiders. If/when that transaction is approved, it will become very difficult if not impossible for Brady to play for the team. If he has any interest in doing so, he should press pause on his purchase of a portion of the team.

If the Raiders want Brady to play quarterback for them in 2023, owner Mark Davis should have no problem with waiting to sell Brady what likely will be a small chunk of the franchise.

  1. Ok once again the guy is almost 46 years old. He has 3 kids all of whom live on the East Coast. The Raiders are not a contender. So he’s not going to move to Las Vegas to play for a mediocre team and not see his kids for another season. Not happening.

  2. If Jimmy Glass can’t go, just play the rookie Aidan O’Connell, maybe you strike lightning in a bottle like the 49ers did with Brock Purdy. If not, you lose, lose a lot and take Caleb Williams, Drake Make or Michael Penix next year.

