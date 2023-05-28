The Jimmy Garoppolo injury makes the Tom Brady angle more viable

Posted by Mike Florio on May 28, 2023, 9:45 AM EDT
Tom Brady is retired. Unless he isn’t.

We know Brady is buying a slice of the Raiders, pending approval of the league at large. We also now know that Jimmy Garoppolo might never play for the Raiders, given a foot injury from 2022 that sparked a massive overhaul of his Vegas contract — including the entire elimination of his $11.25 million signing bonus.

The contractual language, which we uncovered on Saturday, demonstrates the very real possibility that Garoppolo will never play for the Raiders. It came to light this week that he had foot surgery after signing with the team. And while all involved are pushing a “serenity now” narrative, it could be wise to prepare for insanity later.

Really, how does that potential trail of complete nuttiness not lead straight back to Brady? The other options are Brian Hoyer, Aidan O'Connell, and Chase Garbers.

As reported on Saturday by Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Brady might have to agree to never play again in order to secure approval from the NFL’s other owners. Also, if Brady becomes an owner and wants to play, he apparently will be required to get unanimous approval from the other owners to do so — which frankly makes no sense.

What makes less sense is that the Raiders have pinned their hopes to a mediocre quarterback with a messed-up foot. It makes a little more sense if Brady is lurking as the break-glass emergency option.

13 responses to “The Jimmy Garoppolo injury makes the Tom Brady angle more viable

  2. Brady has nothing left to prove. GOAT, 7 rings. Head into ownership and the next phase of your career gracefully.

  3. Carr missed two games & was still sacked 27 times last season.
    Don’t think that is what Brady is looking for.

  4. Playing for the Raiders is the last thing Brady would do. He wants rings, not concussions. He wants to add to his legacy, not fall into the Unitas/Namath trap of playing for a bad team at the end of his career.

  6. What owner would say no to Tom Brady playing again? Then again the league does hate the raiders so there is that

  8. Brady is done. Making up theories out of thin air won’t change that. And the Raiders fans should have seen something like this Jimmy G nonsense coming from a mile away…look who the HC is. It’s not JM’s fault Jimmy G withheld a foot injury, but seriously, was Jimmy G the best option and a legit upgrade from Carr?? Josh McDaniels won’t finish the season before Davis sends him packing.

  9. Welcome to the Mark Davis Raiders. He even lost home field advantage to the fans of the visiting team.

  10. The Raiders are rebuilding. Their D stinks, their OLine stinks, and they just spent all year unloading old, dead weight to be able to draft and develop.

    Allowong Brady any decision making just slows down a real rebuild.

    If Mark Davis doesn’t let Ziegler/McDaniels do their thing, what was the point of hiring them?

  11. Saying that the owners would not approve Brady playing while also thinking that the Raiders brought Brady on as a part owner just to have him available as an option is an inherent contradiction. The Raiders certainly know what the other owners attitudes are about a part owner also being a player.

    Brady would be an emergency option without having to be already associated with the Raiders. It makes much more sense that:1) The Raiders want the publicity that comes with Brady being a part owner; and 2) Brady is becoming a part owner because of his existing business relationship with Mark Davis.

  12. COME ON!!! Does anybody really think Brady will take another snap at QB???

  13. It’s so refreshing having Brady rumored to play for another team besides the Dolphins let them deal with that circus…Tuatime…

