Christian McCaffrey expects to benefit from an offseason in Kyle Shanahan’s offense

Getty Images

Running back Christian McCaffrey called the trade to San Francisco “the best thing that ever happened to me.” He later clarified it was not meant as a shot at the Panthers.

He said it because he is a perfect fit in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. As long as he stays healthy, McCaffrey should put up some big numbers.

After the trade from the Panthers, he had 263 touches for 1,509 yards and 13 touchdowns in 14 games in 2022, including the postseason.

“I’m definitely excited,” McCaffrey said on The Rich Eisen Show on Friday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “It’s a great fit for me. It’s a great fit for, really, any skill player. It’s a great fit for O-linemen, too. I mean, the scheme is so fun. It’s sustainable. It’s worked forever. And I am going to say you still have to execute it, but it’s a lot of fun being able to be surrounded by guys like George Kittle and Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams, Jauan Jennings.

“There’s a great backfield. Elijah Mitchell, who’s a great back, Jordan Mason, Ty-Davis Price, all these guys. Kyle Juszczyk, who’s one of the best guys I’ve been around. All these guys, man, and then add that defense on top of it, and then add the staff that we have. It’s exciting. It really is exciting. And I feel like as a football nerd, and as a fan of the game, I have fun going into work every day just learning so much.”

McCaffrey hit the ground running last season. The Panthers traded him Oct. 21, and two days later, he played for the 49ers against the Chiefs.

McCaffrey learned the offense on the fly, needing some time to get totally comfortable.

But 14 games and now a full offseason should mean an even bigger year for him in 2023.

“It is nice being able to have an offseason under my belt where I can get comfortable with the details and the things beyond the X’s and O’s that I’m not learning game plan to game plan,” McCaffrey said.