Ravens plan to head to London earlier than they did last time

Getty Images

The Ravens will return to London this year to face the Titans. Coach John Harbaugh still has bad memories about the last time Baltimore played in England.

Appearing recently on The Adam Jones Podcast, Harbaugh lamented the 44-7 defeat at Wembley Stadium in 2017 at the hands of the Jaguars as the “worst loss in the history of the Ravens or Baltimore sports, it was really a bad day.”

Harbaugh looks forward to the chance to make people forget about that one.

“We’ve got to try to wash that one away if he can,” he said.

To do so, they’ll be revising their approach to traveling and playing across an ocean.

“We’re gonna do it differently,” Harbaugh said. “We’re gonna go out earlier. Try to flip the script a little if we can.”

The Ravens visit Pittsburgh the Sunday before playing Tennessee in London. The Ravens don’t have a bye after the game, returning to Baltimore to face the Lions.

The Ravens actually have a chance to get off to a good start this year. They face the Texans and Colts in two of the first three weeks. But they also play each of their division rivals in the first five games — with all three contests on the road. If they can win one or two of those, they could take early control of the division.

It would be particularly helpful, of course, to beat the Bengals in Week Two.

That Titans game could become critical to what the Ravens will be in 2023. How Baltimore approaches that game, and whether they’re then ready to host the Lions on the back end of the trip to London, will become a key sequence in a season that could conclude with the Ravens in the running to be one of the best teams in the conference.