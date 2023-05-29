Report: Quinnen Williams, Jets aren’t that far apart in contract talks

Getty Images

Jets head coach Robert Saleh expressed confidence last week that the team will reach agreement on a contract extension with defensive tackle Quinnen Williams ahead of the start of the season and a report from this weekend provides some support for that optimistic stance.

The New York Post reports that the two sides are not that far apart as they discuss a deal that will keep the 2022 All-Pro on the roster for years to come. The report notes that there is hope that something will get done in the next few weeks.

One of the potential sticking points is how many years Williams will be tied to the team. Daron Payne signed a new four-year deal with the Commanders after being franchise-tagged early this year while Jeffery Simmons and Dexter Lawrence, who joined Williams as 2019 first-round picks, signed four-year extensions. Those deals have average annual salaries of $22.5-$23.5 million per year, which would seem to provide a framework for where Williams’ deal will land.

For now, though, Williams has scrubbed references to the Jets from his social media while he stays away from voluntary workouts as part of his push for a new deal.