Sean McDermott using “two different brains” as Bills’ head coach and defensive coordinator

Bills head coach Sean McDermott has eight years of experience as an NFL defensive coordinator in Philadelphia and Carolina, but in Buffalo, he always delegated the defensive play caller role to someone else. This year is different.

After the departure of former Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier this offseason, McDermott decided to handle the traditional coordinator role himself. McDermott said that he just has to divide up the responsibilities of head coach and coordinator and handle them each in their own way.

“You kind of have to have two different brains – the head coach brain and the defensive coordinator brain,” McDermott said, via the Buffalo News.

McDermott said he’ll be relying heavily on his coaching staff, but ultimately he’s in charge, and his brainpower will handle both the head coach and defensive coordinator jobs.

  2. Dude’s trying the Belichick hack with his owner. It doesn’t work.
    You don’t have 2 brains Sean, and even the 1 you do have hasn’t got it done. At least Belichick has the resume to kinda, sorta justify his megalomania.
    Sean McDermott?? naaahhhhh

  3. Will the team stay patient with him while he tries to bring the city its first championship since 1965, or will the team bail on him if he cant get results in the next few seasons?
    KC will not repeat this year and this is a great chance for Buffalo if the team can avoid injuries …

