Tracy Walker expects to be fully cleared for Lions camp

The Lions added several defensive backs to the roster in free agency and they’re also on track to get safety Tracy Walker back after he missed almost all of last season.

Walker led the team in tackles in 2021, but tore his Achilles in Week Three last year and missed the rest of the season. Walker is working with the team during OTAs and he said he expects to be back to full activity when the Lions get to training camp this summer.

“It feels great to be back,” Walker said, via the team’s website. “I can’t hide the emotions, you know? It’s a blessing. I’m very excited. Honestly, I missed it. It’s hard to explain. It was cool I got time to spend at home with my family but at the end of the day I missed ball. I missed coming out here being around my teammates and being the leader that I am.”

The Lions will have C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Cam Sutton, and Emmanuel Moseley to go with Walker and Kerby Joseph in the secondary this year. Walker said he’s excited about what the future holds for the group and believes that their work will help the Lions are “make a lot of noise” once the regular season gets underway.