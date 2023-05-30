Cardinals officially release DeAndre Hopkins

They said they were doing it four days ago. They finally did it today.

The Cardinals officially have released receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins instantly becomes a free agent, able to sign with any team. All eyes will be on the Bills and Chiefs, who can both help themselves and hurt the other by acquiring Hopkins.

The Cardinals have helped themselves to a full $22.6 million dead-money charge by cutting Hopkins today instead of Friday, when a release would have split the cap hit between two years and created $11.3 million in cap space for the current year.

It’s clear evidence that the Cardinals don’t care about making the team as good as it can be this season. Otherwise, they would have kept the $11.3 million around in the event an opportunity to sign a difference-maker came up later. If not, they could could have rolled the full $11.3 million into 2024.

Now, if/when a player who could make a real difference for the Cardinals gets unexpectedly cut before Week One, the Cardinals can cite lack of cap space to support their lack of interest — even though they could have easily kept an extra $11.3 million around for 2023.

11 responses to “Cardinals officially release DeAndre Hopkins

  2. Cardinals officially dumb.

    Cardinals officially tanking.

    Cardinals officially stab fans in the back.

    Cardinals officially are back to being a laughingstock.

    I like all these headlines better.

  3. I listened to the podcast today, great to have you guys back after your well-deserved break.

    Its really great to have your views into how you think the Teams are operating. Of course, its well understood that you do not have the full information, but its tremendously interesting to have people (you guys) provide their well-thought out views. It may be right, it could be wrong, but people willing to take views (on any aspect of life/industry/business) and do so with well reasoned logical thinking deserve to know its appreciated.
    Great podcast, greater energy, thanks for putting it out.
    Best,
    Rory

  4. Lions need WRs, they lost half their WR core because their coach and GM have locker room problems

  6. On the other hand they created 7 million in cap space this year and are not paying his $19 million salary.

  7. Chiefs fan in LA says:
    May 30, 2023 at 5:36 pm
    hoping the bills make him the highest paid WR in the NFL.

    ——————————————-

    Wouldn’t Diggs just love that?

  8. The notion that the Cardinals should have split the cap hit across two seasons is laughable. I mean, they just cut an arguably great WR. Why do that then sign some player for 11 mil that’s not going to make you legitimately competitive anyhow? It’s clearly a rebuilding year with their QB out half the season or more. Clear the books and let the season play out however it will. It’s how the NFL works. It’s foolish to even make an argument a team should go all out to be middling. Middling is the worst place to be in the league.

  9. Hopkins’ has to decide which is most important to him at this point in his career. Does he want to chase a ring or make as much money as he can for retirement. None of the good teams are going to break the bank for him.

