Deshaun Watson understands why he is flying under the radar but calls himself “very motivated”

Posted by Charean Williams on May 30, 2023, 7:16 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
For Deshaun Watson, the best thing about this year is it isn’t last year.

He has served an 11-game suspension and settled 23 of the 25 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. He has spent a year in Cleveland and has six games with the Browns under his belt, knocking off the rust from not playing football in a long time.

“I feel a lot better,” Watson said Tuesday at the team’s charity golf outing, via Dan Labbe of cleveland.com. “I mean, I think you guys can see it, too, in just the way I’m speaking, the way I kind of react with other people around here.”

Watson recently called the difference between last year and this year as a “night-and-day difference.”

Watson had not played a game in 23 months when he returned to the field Dec. 4, 2022. He did not play like a quarterback worthy of the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history, throwing for 1,102 passing yards, seven touchdowns, five interceptions and posting a 3-3 record in six starts.

“Last year was a weird situation where everything was new and a lot going on,” Watson said, “but having a fresh start, having a year behind me and being able to be around people that support me and love me for who I am is definitely great.”

Watson said he is regaining his confidence and “getting back to [being] Deshaun Watson.”

It has been a long time since Watson ranked as one of the top quarterbacks in the league. He was a Pro Bowl quarterback in 2020 despite the Texans winning only four games.

“I’m very motivated,” Watson said. “I’m very excited to be able to have the opportunities to go out there and prove what I have before and even better. And that’s the goal, is to be better than when people last saw me.”

No one is talking about Watson or the Browns. His name is not anywhere in the conversation of the league’s top quarterbacks, and in a conference of Pro Bowl quarterbacks, the Browns aren’t among the favorites to win the AFC.

But if Watson can return to playing like he did in Houston, the Browns might surprise.

“I missed two years of football, so if I was in their shoes, I wouldn’t put myself in that position either,” Watson said. “I’ve got to go out there and prove it and that’s what I’m looking forward to. So those opportunities for me this upcoming season, I have to take advantage of it.”

13 responses to “Deshaun Watson understands why he is flying under the radar but calls himself “very motivated”

  1. An unremorseful sexual predator.

    Honestly, you should stop talking about him.

  2. As long as Watson is on that team, I hope the Browns lose every game they play. (And I hope Jimmy and Dee Haslam go broke for giving Watson that huge, unnecessary contract.) I’m no fan of sex offenders or those who pay them.

  3. how you browns fans, especially those with wives and daughters, can root for this organization with that perv as the face of the franchise is beyond me. if i was a coach i would have resigned immediately.

  6. Watson said he is regaining his confidence and “getting back to [being] Deshaun Watson.
    ——————–
    Ummm, is that a Good Thing?…….

  7. Hoping the two open suits cost this guy his career, nobody deserves 25 chances!

  9. “Getting back to being Deshaun Watson”

    Ladies of Cleveland, LOOK OUT

  10. Wile I would love to see him stink, Watson was a very good QB in 2020 and before. He had last year to get the rust off and I’d not be surprised if he has a good 2023 season.
    What will hurt the Texans is his cap hit is going to be high given how his contract was set up.

  11. A couple of years ago I was so hoping the Browns could turn it around and semi cheered for them. Now I detest them and love when they lose. The fanbase deserves way better ownership and a winning culture. Those people have been dragged through crap since they punted Paul Brown but have stayed true to the team. Too bad the team has never stayed true to them and shows nothing but disdain to the fans by running a clown show. If any of them want they will be welcomed by the Bills Mafia with open arms.

  12. It has been a long time since Watson ranked as one of the top quarterbacks in the league. He was a Pro Bowl quarterback in 2020 despite the Texans winning only four games.

    ————————————————————————————————

    Being a Pro Bowl QB on a 4 win team doesn’t say much. Also being a Pro Bowl QB in general doesn’t mean what it used to. The best QBs generally decline anyway.

  13. he is just a disgusting human being and should the Browns be competitive this year will leave a sickening feeling and pity the rest of that roster

