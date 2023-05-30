Doug Pederson on Calvin Ridley: We’re just trying to be careful with him

USA TODAY Sports

Receiver Calvin Ridley hasn’t played since early on in the 2021 season. So, the Jaguars are easing him back into action as the team conducts OTAs.

Ridley has been involved, but has also taken some snaps off during team periods.

“He hasn’t played in a while, plus the injury,” head coach Doug Pederson said in his Tuesday press conference. “So, just trying to be careful with him.

“He’s done an outstanding job for us. We just want to make sure that he’s… He’s the type of guy that you have to pump the brakes with. He wants to go so much, so fast, so hard out there at practice that we just kind of have to pump the brakes and just tell him, ‘Hey, now’s not the time.'”

Ridley should be an important piece for a Jaguars team that would like to make a deeper postseason run than the one the club managed last year. Jacksonville acquired him midway through the 2022 season while Ridley was serving a suspension for betting on NFL games.

“He’s doing a great job, picked up the offense well,” Pederson said.. The times that he’s working with Trevor, they’re on the same page, they’re connecting. And those are good things to see right now in the offseason.”

Ridley caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards with nine touchdowns back in 2020 — the last time Ridley played for a full season.