Jets cut offensive lineman Eric Smith

Getty Images

The Jets have made a roster move to make room for the addition of offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste.

Offensive lineman Eric Smith has been released to make room for Cajuste on the 90-man roster, the team announced.

Smith spent last season with the Jets’ practice squad. He has had a long NFL career that has included stints with the Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, giants, Cowboys, Cardinals, Giants again, Jets again, Titans and Jets a third time. Through all that he has only played in four regular-season games.

In addition to Cajuste the Jets have added Billy Turner, Wes Schweitzer, Trystan Colon and rookies Carter Warren and Joe Tippman to the offensive line this offseason, and Smith was the odd man out.