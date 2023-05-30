Kyle Trask on Baker Mayfield: There’s no bad blood, we’re just pushing each other

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 30, 2023, 3:59 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 09 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp
Getty Images

The Buccaneers have said that there’s no rush to decide on whether Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask will be the starting quarterback to open the 2023 season.

Head coach Todd Bowles noted on Tuesday that the team will constantly analyze the QBs until they name a starter.

Trask himself said on Tuesday that he feels like the competition should elevate both his and Mayfield’s performance.

“Yeah, but that’s the point of sports. We love competition,” Trask said in his press conference. “We’ve been competing our whole lives in this sport, so obviously there is no bad blood or anything like that. We’re just pushing each other and making sure we are always getting better every day.”

Still, Trask described his budding relationship with Mayfield as “really good.”

“I think the whole quarterback room that they’ve built is really good,” Trask said. “Everyone has great experience and something to offer. They’ve played a lot of snaps of football and have seen a lot of things in a similar offensive setting too, so there is a lot of stuff for everybody to learn.”

Trask may have been with the Buccaneers for the last two seasons, but he and Mayfield are both learning a new offense under coordinator Dave Canales. It’s apparently going to take some time for the Bucs to choose a QB, but the Bucs offense as a whole needs to make a significant step forward for Tampa Bay to be competitive in the coming season.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Kyle Trask on Baker Mayfield: There’s no bad blood, we’re just pushing each other

  1. Before Tom’s arrival, Tampa only had 7 winning seasons this century. Now that Brady is gone is back to reality for Buc fans. Perpetual losing, the Bucs way since 1976!

  2. Mayfield should have stayed with the Rams … Stafford is too brittle now

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.