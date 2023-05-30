Leslie Frazier: Hopefully I’ll have a chance to interview for head coaching jobs in 2024

Getty Images

When Leslie Frazier stepped down as the Bills’ defensive coordinator earlier this year, word was that he planned to return to coaching in 2024 and he would like that return to coaching to be in a different role.

Frazier attended the “Coach Accelerator” program at last week’s league meetings, which allowed him and other coaches to spend time with the team owners who will be making hiring decisions down the line. Frazier told Albert Breer of SI.com that it “was really a good environment to say hello and let your hair down and just talk” and that he hopes to be having more conversations about head coaching jobs in early 2024.

“Hopefully, an owner will give me a chance to talk to him about an opportunity,” Frazier said. “If that doesn’t happen, I’m good. I’ve had a good career. I’m good. My goal is to be a head coach. I know I don’t have much time left, I’m at an age where it seems like owners are going younger and younger, but I think I have some things I can bring to the table. We’ll see what happens.”

Frazier said he feels good about his decision to step away from the Bills and try to “get recharged again and reenergized” before returning to work. His current plans involve traveling to visit teams at OTAs and training camp in order to stay up on everything going on around the league ahead of what he hopes will be a second chance to be an NFL head coach.