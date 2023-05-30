Leslie Frazier: Hopefully I’ll have a chance to interview for head coaching jobs in 2024

Posted by Josh Alper on May 30, 2023, 1:51 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

When Leslie Frazier stepped down as the Bills’ defensive coordinator earlier this year, word was that he planned to return to coaching in 2024 and he would like that return to coaching to be in a different role.

Frazier attended the “Coach Accelerator” program at last week’s league meetings, which allowed him and other coaches to spend time with the team owners who will be making hiring decisions down the line. Frazier told Albert Breer of SI.com that it “was really a good environment to say hello and let your hair down and just talk” and that he hopes to be having more conversations about head coaching jobs in early 2024.

“Hopefully, an owner will give me a chance to talk to him about an opportunity,” Frazier said. “If that doesn’t happen, I’m good. I’ve had a good career. I’m good. My goal is to be a head coach. I know I don’t have much time left, I’m at an age where it seems like owners are going younger and younger, but I think I have some things I can bring to the table. We’ll see what happens.”

Frazier said he feels good about his decision to step away from the Bills and try to “get recharged again and reenergized” before returning to work. His current plans involve traveling to visit teams at OTAs and training camp in order to stay up on everything going on around the league ahead of what he hopes will be a second chance to be an NFL head coach.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Leslie Frazier: Hopefully I’ll have a chance to interview for head coaching jobs in 2024

  1. If he wanted to make impressions on a potential new boss next year I assume he spent most of his time with Dallas, Washington, and Chargers. Those three seem destined to have new head coaches in 2024.

  3. icantstandwhitecastleanymore says:
    May 30, 2023 at 1:57 pm
    If he wanted to make impressions on a potential new boss next year I assume he spent most of his time with Dallas, Washington, and Chargers. Those three seem destined to have new head coaches in 2024.

    20Rate This
    ———————————————
    Agreed, but don’t forget Cleveland.

  4. Can’t imagine wanting to be a head coach – only for people with zero other interests in life.

  8. We have coaches in this league like Dan Campbell that lets his players gamble in the locker room. Leslie is a way better coach, too bad the Lions just continue to hire terrible GMs and coaches.

  9. Buyer beware with mild mannered Les. He had a shot and was a slightly below average head coach with Viks. With his age and below average job he did as Bills D coordinator…he should just retire.
    Some may say he single handedly gave a shot at a Super Bowl for the Bills with his insane strategy at the end of Chiefs W.

  10. backthpack says:
    May 30, 2023 at 2:31 pm
    Lions will need a HC by mid season and you can take that to the bank.

    ———————————————————————

    Packers will need a QB by mid season and you can take that to the bank.

    There I fixed it.

  12. As a Vikings fan, DO NOT hire this guy as a HC. He is NOT head coach material. Can be a strong DC but he’s proven unable to lead an entire team.

  13. The optics don’t look good for an older HC candidate that needs to take a year off to re-energize and recharge.

  14. Leslie Frazier is the HC you want for your team Monday through Saturday. I think there’s more to the story, but I wasn’t upset when he decided to step away. Maybe Florio can get to the bottom of his Buffalo exit.

  15. He’s done nothing to merit an opportunity to be a head coach. Failed in his previous tenure in Minnesota with a 21-32-1, with a winning record only once in which Adrian Peterson had his insane 2097 yard season. And was in charge of mediocre Bills defence that collapsed in big games.
    Nobody should spend even 13 seconds thinking about hiring this guy.

  16. I hope he gets a shot, but walking away from a prime role on a winning team in their potential championship window doesn’t seem like the ideal way to tell owners you’re the guy they should count on.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.