Report: DeAndre Hopkins hires an agent

Posted by Mike Florio on May 30, 2023, 1:38 PM EDT
Los Angeles Chargers v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

With his first foray into free agency officially starting later today, receiver DeAndre Hopkins reportedly has hired an agent.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hopkins has hired Kelton Crenshaw of Clutch Sports.

As recently explained, non-certified agent Saint Omni was believed to be running the show for Hopkins. It prompted at least one team to avoid Hopkins altogether. Multiple teams had decided not to communicate with Hopkins by email, given the habit of players setting up email accounts that their non-certified agents would use to negotiate with teams, while pretending to be the player.

This will be a delicate negotiation, with Hopkins trying to leverage the Chiefs-Bills rivalry into the best possible deal. The extra benefit from getting him comes from keeping the other team from having him.

Play it right, and Hopkins could end up in a much better situation.

The move also suggests that Hopkins isn’t happy with the numbers he’s hearing so far from interested teams, dating back to negotiations that occurred regarding a possible trade for Hopkins.

  1. “Clutch Sports” ?
    Must be a brand new management firm.
    They can expect to get sued big-time by Klutch Sports.

  2. This has disaster written all over it for whichever team he ends up with.

  3. two year rental at best. drive the price a high as you can for the bills and move on.

  4. Smart! This is most likely his last chance at a premium payday. Father Time along with injuries are catching up. A great agent will make a significant difference between being retired or being retired comfortably.

  6. Smart. Don’t be a Lamar and miss out on money you should have already been paid.

  7. I bet D Hop would stay in AZ if they gave him a new contract. He doesn’t realize he has no leverage. You’ve been injured and recently suspended for PEDs. He needs to recoup some leverage by having a great season and playing all 17 games.

    He might get greater value (including incentives) than OBJ, but I doubt he gets a multi year deal that he thinks he deserves.

