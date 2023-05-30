Titans agree to terms with first-round pick Peter Skoronski

USA TODAY Sports

The Titans have taken care of some important business before the end of the month.

Tennessee announced the club has agreed to terms with first-round pick Peter Skoronski.

The offensive lineman was the No. 11 overall pick in this year’s draft out of Northwestern. He started all 12 games for Northwestern in 2022 with 33 games over the last three years.

The Titans have now signed five of their six draftees from 2023. The team has not signed quarterback Will Levis, who was selected at No. 33 overall in the second round.