Titans agree to terms with first-round pick Peter Skoronski

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 30, 2023, 4:10 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The Titans have taken care of some important business before the end of the month.

Tennessee announced the club has agreed to terms with first-round pick Peter Skoronski.

The offensive lineman was the No. 11 overall pick in this year’s draft out of Northwestern. He started all 12 games for Northwestern in 2022 with 33 games over the last three years.

The Titans have now signed five of their six draftees from 2023. The team has not signed quarterback Will Levis, who was selected at No. 33 overall in the second round.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Titans agree to terms with first-round pick Peter Skoronski

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.