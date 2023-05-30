Troy Aikman on Tom Brady playing in 2023: “I wouldn’t rule anything out”

Posted by Mike Florio on May 30, 2023, 7:23 PM EDT
Of the various quarterback options available to teams that might need one, now or in the not-too-distant future, free agent Tom Brady is the best choice, without question. The only question is whether he’ll change his mind about not playing.

Hall of Famer Troy Aikman isn’t predicting Brady will play, but Aikman also isn’t predicting Brady won’t play.

“I don’t want speak for Tom,” Aikman recently told TMZ.com, adding that”I wouldn’t rule anything out.”

Aikman knows that things can change as the days, weeks, and months of an offseason and in-season unfold.

“I would bet that just nothing is off the table,” Aikman said, “as far as what may occur during the season or what Tom’s role may be.”

Aikman conceded that he believes Brady is “done playing” football.

“But, you just never know,” Aikman said.
One thing that has become clear in recent days is that, if Brady’s purchase of a piece of the Raiders is finalized, it will become very difficult if not impossible for him to play without selling his stake. The easy approach if he wants to keep the door open to playing would to not finalize the acquisition.Of course, if the league office — which would see the interests of the entire NFL benefit significantly if Brady plays — simply wants to slow down the approval process, maybe there’s a way that Brady could play for a season before the deal is officially process and approved.

Regardless, Aikman is right. Rule nothing out. Especially with current Raiders starter Jimmy Garoppolo recovering from foot surgery he wasn’t supposed to need, and that he got only after failing his physical when signing with the team in March.

2 responses to “Troy Aikman on Tom Brady playing in 2023: “I wouldn’t rule anything out”

  1. Tom Brady has gotten weird. He’s become cringe. Peyton has atleast aged gracefully and has become even more likeable. But between Brady’s weird social media, his weird Botox and avocado ice cream, his spammy supplement line, his huckster/con man friend being allowed on team to train players with his garbage workouts. The slimy way he tried to weasel his way to Miami, and now the insane discussion of him being an owner/player. Holy crap GOOOO AWAYYYYY

  2. Brady craves the attention…he is alot worse than A.Rodg….and that says it all.

