XFL cuts jobs, still plans to play in 2024 and beyond

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 30, 2023, 5:23 PM EDT
The third installment of the XFL is planning something the first two installments didn’t have: A second season.

But to stay in business, the XFL is needing to cut costs and cut jobs. The league has fired some marketing employees and is shifting other employees to seasonal work, meaning they’re out of their jobs now but may be back next year.

“As the XFL plans for 2024 and beyond, it has decided to transition into a dual full-time and seasonal-based employment model to improve efficiency and drive sustainable business performance across all markets, given the seasonal nature of the business. The XFL will continue to employ full-time business and football operations functions on both the league and team levels and will scale up hiring each year for pre-season and in-season roles,” XFL spokesperson Dan Gagnier said in a statement to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal.

The XFL played one season in 2001, returned for an aborted season in 2020, and recently completed its 2023 season.

  2. There is no way that any spring football league is going to be a viable, ongoing enterprise over the long haul. People just don’t care about spring football, as evidenced by the yawning empty stands at every XFL and USFL game. People want their football in the fall, not in the spring. It’s just not gonna fly in the long run.

  3. If they are looking for new marketing employees, there are a bunch that used to work at Bud Light that are willing to work super cheap.

  6. Spring football is a tough sell. Folks want to be outside, start projects, go fishing, take kids to their baseball practice/games. Too much going on in the spring.

  7. The only way a spring football league might work (heavy emphasis on might) is if the teams were connected with NFL franchises and rosters. Practice squad players, try-outs..etc. Much like the NBA developmental league. NFL fans would have some sort of ties to the players and incentive to watch them grow and make the final roster. But even that’s a long shot to garner interest.

