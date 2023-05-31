Aaron Rodgers still limited by calf injury, Jets hope he’s full on Friday

Posted by Josh Alper on May 31, 2023, 11:06 AM EDT
Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was limited in OTAs last week because he tweaked his calf while doing conditioning work and he’s not going to be a full participant in Wednesday’s practice either.

That was the word from Jets head coach Robert Saleh during a Wednesday press conference. Saleh said that Rodgers is “fine,” but will be doing rehab work as the team works to make sure he remains that way.

Saleh also said that the hope is that Rodgers is cleared for full participation on Friday. If that doesn’t happen, Saleh said the team believes he will “for sure” be ready to do everything at next week’s OTAs.

The Jets want Rodgers on the field working with his new teammates as much as possible this spring, but no one will be taking undue risks in OTAs in order to make that happen.

15 responses to “Aaron Rodgers still limited by calf injury, Jets hope he’s full on Friday

  2. That’s just the start of his injury plagued season. Let’s not forget Vinny 1999. 1st game out for the year. Aaron Rodgers will not make it through the season much less get a team to the playoffs or appear in them.

  3. In keeping with the silliness of Jimmy GQ’s foot, and Tommy returning, it’s only fair we talk about the real possibility that Aaron’s calf opens the door of Broadway Joe’s return.

  6. Limited in OTA’s by a calf injury but still well enough to dance around at a Taylor Swift concert. Hmmm!

  7. Common knowledge that Rodgers does not like to attend OTA’s. Passive aggressive approach to be there but not take part in any activities. Luckily his injury has not prevented him from taking part in attending NBA games and other fun social activities.

  8. A nagging lingering calf strain or a perfect excuse to miss some OTA’s without incurring the wrath of the New York press?

  9. Has it been confirmed whether this is the same leg/calf from 2014?

    That lingered for a month, and severely impacted him throughout the Playoffs and NFCCG.

  10. Horrors! The Jets are doomed for the next 50 years. They’ll never recover!

  11. I forcast him getting to 63% and they shut him down.

  12. Satan says:
    May 31, 2023 at 11:09 am
    Just make sure he gets his 65%.
    /////////
    Totally agree. However, an argument could be had that it’s a win/win for GB, since if he was out for the year, there’s a high likelihood the Jets wouldn’t do well under Wilson so the the oick would be a high 2nd round pick vs a low 1st if he plays the season.

  13. I’m sure he is not injured and just doesn’t want to go through practice. I’m sure the chemistry he’s building with team mates at the Taylor Swift concert will translate to success on the field…(heavy sarcasm).

  14. In case Washington hasn’t figured it out yet, Rodgers is jerking your chain with this “calf injury” stuff. He doesn’t want to work hard in the OTAs (or any other time, for that matter) and will stay off the field as much as he can. So far it’s working well for him. And now the Jets will learn that it’s hard to build chemistry with your starting QB when he’s rarely involved in actually getting the preseason work done. Green Bay found that out last year, when the rookie receivers weren’t on the same page with Rodgers at the beginning of the season. Looks like it’s happening all over again in NY.

