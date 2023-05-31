Are the Patriots interested in DeAndre Hopkins? Bill Belichick won’t say

Posted by Mike Florio on May 31, 2023, 11:42 AM EDT
Arizona Cardinals v New England Patriots
Getty Images

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins is a free agent, able to sign with any team at any time. Any coach is permitted to comment on Hopkins, at any time.

But they don’t have to.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked on Wednesday about whether his team is interested in Hopkins.

“Yeah, I’m not gonna on players that aren’t on this team,” Belichick told reporters.

And that was that.

There has been some speculation about whether the Patriots would want Hopkins. Former Texans coach Bill O’Brien runs the offense, which given the way things ended for Hopkins in Houston might not be a good thing. Also, Hopkins did not seem to be interested in the Patriots when asked about it earlier this year.

It seems unlikely that the Patriots will pursue Hopkins, or (more importantly) that Hopkins wants to be pursued by the Patriots.

10 responses to “Are the Patriots interested in DeAndre Hopkins? Bill Belichick won’t say

  2. Of course, the Patriots are interested. They have no true #1 WR. The question is, is DeAndre Hopkins interested in the Patriots? I would have to say no. Hopkins is looking for a playoff ready team.

  3. The only way Belicheck takes on head cases like DHop is if they can convince him they won’t be head cases, ie Randy Moss, Legarrett Blunt. DHop shows no signs he is willing to change his me me me attitude. Even then Belicheck would want an escape clause so as to be able to cut him without a lot of cap damage. Low cost risks, he might take on but DHop wants even more than his overpriced 20mil/yr and would be demanding an extension before the ink is dry on his contract.

  4. The teams Hopkins is interested in only matters if they are equally interested in him, and are willing to pay him a salary he is willing to accept.

    All of the teams he seems interested in have cap issues, so if $$ is a driving factor, it means he will be playing for another team.

  6. IF the Bills are truly interested, this move drives the price up, and that’s good for N.E.

  7. this move would be hilarious…just to watch a certain individual backtrack on all his D Hop comments..

  8. A 31 year old who was recently suspended for PEDs and with a torn MCL missing 15 out of the last 34 games?

    Hope they’re not interested. Pass.

  10. Only if he accepts vet minimum which won’t happen

    No clue why folks ask BB such stupid questions

