Bettors love Lions +6.5 at Chiefs in 2023 opener

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 31, 2023, 10:33 AM EDT
Detroit Lions v New York Jets
Getty Images

We’re still more than three months away from the start of the 2023 NFL season, but the opening night game is attracting plenty of interest.

Chiefs-Lions has been the most-bet single game since the 2023 NFL schedule came out, according to BetMGM. Lions +6.5 is the single most popular bet, both in terms of the number of individual bets placed and in the total amount of money bet. And the game going over 53.5 total points scored is the most popular over bet.

The Lions have become a popular team with the public over the last several months, thanks to their hot finish to the 2022 season, in which they won eight of their last 10 games. The NFL put them in the marquee Week One Thursday night game at Kansas City and in four other prime time games, signaling that the league believes plenty of fans want to see the Lions.

And plenty of fans are betting on the Lions as well. The Chiefs are the defending champs and the Super Bowl favorites again this season, but bettors are showing confidence that the Lions can go to Kansas City and at least play a competitive game against the best team in the league.

20 responses to “Bettors love Lions +6.5 at Chiefs in 2023 opener

  1. If I were a betting man, I’d put down $10 for the Lions and points for sure.

  2. It’s still so strange to me every time I read that people outside of Michigan are optimistic about the Lions

  4. icantstandwhitecastleanymore says:

    I am a betting man and I agree with both of those bets. The Lions are young and exciting, and Goff and the Rams a few years ago played magnificently against the Chiefs. The over seems to be a gimme, and the Chiefs rarely try and stomp the other team. The Chiefs “could” be up 10-14 points in the 4th quarter and easily allow the Lions to score a T.D. and have a backdoor cover. Andy Reid never stomps another team; up 2 scores he goes conservative, ball control and field position for clock evaporation. The other side of the coin is; the Lions are winning in the 4th, and the Chiefs come back. Maybe.

  5. We’re going to know right away what this new look Lions secondary is made of.

  6. Has there ever been a team that missed the playoffs yet was getting so much love the next season? The Lions are set to take the biggest pratfall since Chevy Chase was playing Gerald Ford (another Michigander).

  8. The majority of those bets have come right out of the Lions lockerroom.

  9. NFL will make sure the Lions cover. They are smart enough to know they can’t have gamblers losing week 1.

  10. longsufferinglionsfan says:
    May 31, 2023 at 10:49 am
    It’s still so strange to me every time I read that people outside of Michigan are optimistic about the Lions
    ————————————
    They’ve been my pick to win the NFCN in 2024 since they went up to Lambeau and beat the Packers in the last game of the season. You got a solid coach and an up and coming/underrated defense. If Goff progresses a bit more, you can make a run in the playoffs. I’m not saying SB bound but possibly get a couple of playoff wins.

    – Bears fan

  12. All this love for the Lions is ridiculous. They aren’t beating Patrick Mahomes.

  13. My sources tell me the entire Lions organization is getting down on the +6.5 action. Should be wild

  15. There are gonna be a lot of disappointed bettors. DO NOT buy the Lions hype! I can’t believe people are buying this stuff. They are the LIONS! Thy are NOT contenders, and the Chiefs are going to destroy them in one of the most lopsided opening games we’ve seen in many years! Stop it!

  16. NFC North looks like for once it could be an interesting division to keep an eye on this year.

  17. Also, if you’re betting on a game 3 months from now…. Call 1-800-Bets-Off.

  19. First game of the season neither team will be playing at full potential. It’s the perfect game for the Lions to win an upset.

