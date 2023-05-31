Broncos sign Tommy Hudson, cut Jacques Patrick

Getty Images

The Broncos are signing tight end Tommy Hudson, Mike Klis of 9News reports. They are cutting running back Jacques Patrick in a corresponding move.

Hudson, 26, had a tryout with the Broncos during their rookie minicamp.

He had spent his entire career with the Titans, mostly on the practice squad, since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020. His only action came in 2021 when he played five games.

Hudson caught three passes for 31 yards in 65 offensive snaps. He also played 20 special teams snaps that season.

Patrick signed with the Broncos earlier this month.

He also has spent time with the Bengals, 49ers, Panthers and Ravens.

His only action came in 2021 with the 49ers when he appeared in two games, gaining 12 yards in two carries.