Calvin Ridley: It’s hard waiting, but understand Jags taking it slow

Getty Images

On Tuesday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said the team has had to “pump the brakes” with wide receiver Calvin Ridley to keep him from doing too much too soon as he works his way back from the suspension that kept him from playing at all in 2022.

Ridley also had a chance to speak to the media on Tuesday and he also discussed the team’s cautious approach to cutting him loose. Ridley said he’s “juiced up” after such a long layoff and wants to go as fast as he can as a result, but knows that he would “tire myself out by the time the season’s here” if not for the restrictions that the team has in place this offseason.

“I’m having a hard time more waiting with this,” Ridley said, via Juston Lewis of the Florida Times-Union. “I’d rather just go a thousand, you know what I’m saying? So, that’s the hardest part coming here every day and just telling myself, ‘All right, we going to take it slow and we’re going to make sure we are good in the season.'”

Getting Ridley to the regular season at full health and full speed would bring a great benefit to the Jacksonville offense and make for the optimal launchpad for Ridley’s return to the ranks of active NFL players.