John Lynch: We’re “incredibly encouraged” by Brock Purdy’s throwing session

Since undergoing surgery to repair his injured right elbow, quarterback Brock Purdy has seemingly passed every checkpoint with flying colors as he looks to be ready to start the 2023 season.

General Manager John Lynch had some more encouraging feedback on the young QB after he started throwing again last week.

“He’s had one [throwing] session thus far and we’re incredibly encouraged by that,” Lynch said Wednesday morning on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. “He’s hitting all his marks and that doesn’t surprise us, because he’s putting in all the work.

“As for best-case scenario, we’ll take it as it comes. The hope is he’s ready for training camp. The hope is he’s ready for the regular season.”

While Purdy continues his rehab process, the 49ers have Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, and Brandon Allen to take reps at quarterback during the offseason program.

“We feel good about that position holistically,” Lynch said. “We are not going to put Brock in a situation where he’s not fully healed. That means not just get back, but get back and get in reps under your belt.”

Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have made it clear that Purdy is likely the first quarterback up once he’s healthy. But Purdy will likely need at least a couple of weeks of practice to be the Week One starter. That means the sooner Purdy’s healthy the better. And if he’s available early on in training camp, it’s that much more likely he’ll line up behind center to start the season.