Matthew Slater: New kickoff fair catch rule doesn’t make it safer

Posted by Josh Alper on May 31, 2023, 2:43 PM EDT
Matthew Slater has built a long career as a special teams ace for the Patriots, so it’s no surprise to learn that he has strong feelings about the NFL’s new kickoff rule.

NFL owners voted to adopt a new rule for the 2023 season that calls for the ball to be placed at the 25-yard-line if a kickoff is fair caught anywhere inside the 25-yard-line. The stated rationale for the change from the league was to increase safety because of the number of concussions that take place on kickoffs, but Slater said on Wednesday that he does not believe that the change will have the desired effect on the game.

“I understand that we want to reduce head injuries and things of that nature. But we don’t always act as if player health and safety is paramount. . . . They say that they’re making the play safer. But the reality is, they haven’t done a single thing to make the play safer,” Slater said, via Jordan Mendoza of USAToday.com. “They haven’t changed the rules, they haven’t changed the techniques. There’s still going to be collisions that occur if the ball is not fair caught.”

The rule change was disliked by special teams coaches when it was initially proposed and head coaches like Andy Reid, Dan Campbell, and John Harbaugh have come out in opposition to it over the last couple of weeks as well. Those feelings weren’t enough to stop the rule from passing, however, and everyone will have to adjust to the new reality this fall.

  1. Fundamental problem;

    The NFL isn’t concerned with player safety.

    .. and neither are its players.

  2. So basically:

    – KRs no longer have to exercise sound judgment and can catch the ball inside the 5 with no negative consequences.

    – Kickers no longer have to be able to get it to the end zone on a kickoff… anywhere within the back 25 will do.

    Everyone gets a trophy.

  3. I’m not in favor of the new rule, but I also somewhat disagree with this. They werent trying to make it safer by changing techniques, etc. They are trying to make it safer by eliminating returns. There are going to be a LOT of coaches telling their returners to take a knee in the end zone, or fair catch the kick off (if it doesnt reach the end zone). Starting at the 25 yard line when a player catches the ball at the 3 is hard to pass up. Fair catch it, and start at the 25, rather than getting tackled at the 15. Thus, less returns. Less returns means less of the collisions that result in injury. If there is 500 kick returns in a typical season (to make up numbers) and injuries occur on 10% of them, thats 50 injuries. Now take those 500 returns and lower it to 350 returns. The same 10% injury rate results in 35 injuries versus 50. Is that not “safer” in a round about way?

