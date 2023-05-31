Mike McDaniel sees Tua Tagovailoa benefiting from camera on his helmet in practice

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been wearing a camera and microphone on the side of his helmet during Organized Team Activities, and Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel says it’s another tool that can help the team with film study.

“It’s not anything earth shattering, it’s a camera, but it does have audio, and I think some of the strong attributes of that technology are that you get to hear play calls, you can library those play calls for players to hear when they’re studying,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel likes being able to watch practice tape and see how a play unfolded from the same view that Tagovailoa saw it from.

“It’s a tool to help really drive home certain coaching points and just see what they’re seeing, to be on the same page as the player,” McDaniel said.

Camera technology has come a long way since the World League of American Football had its helmet cam, and it’s now an easy piece to add to a player’s camera that the player may benefit from having.