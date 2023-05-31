Raheem Morris helped save a child from drowning

Getty Images

Raheem Morris played the part of superhero this weekend. The Rams defensive coordinator helped save a child from drowning in a Las Vegas pool.

Morris and his family were at the pool at the Encore Las Vegas when a young boy went under the water. The 3-year-old had no pulse when he was taken out of the pool by his father, Morris’ wife, Nicole, posted on her Instagram page Wednesday.

A lifeguard began CPR as Morris rushed over to help.

“I saw people calling 911, so my first question was, where is the AED?” Morris told ESPN.

Morris retrieved the automatic external defibrillator.

“When I got back, we had a doctor on site who was able to start the compressions,” Morris said. “I was able to hand the AED to him, get it open for him, put the pads on the child, and he ended up being OK.”

Morris credited the Rams’ recent CPR, AED and first aid training. Reggie Scott, the team’s vice president of sports medicine and performance, facilitated the session as part of league-wide training following Bills safety Damar Hamlin‘s cardiac arrest on the field last season.

Morris also mentioned the recent drowning of Bucs linebacker Shaq Barrett‘s 2-year-old daughter.

It has made the NFL family hyperaware of the importance of preparedness for the unforeseen.

Doctors in Las Vegas discharged the young boy from the hospital 24 hours after his near-drowning.

“I’m just thankful I knew what to do,” Morris said. “You just never know when you’re going to need that stuff.”