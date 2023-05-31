Ravens sign Jordan Swann

USA Today Sports

The Ravens have added another cornerback to their 90-man roster.

The team announced the signing of Jordan Swann on Wednesday afternoon. No terms of the deal were announced and the team did not make any corresponding move in order to clear space for Swann’s arrival.

Swann went undrafted out of James Madison this year. He had 24 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and one forced fumble last season in 11 games in 2022. He also spent one year at UConn and three years at Maine during his time in college.

Marlon Humphrey, Rock Ya-Sin, Brandon Stephens, Kevon Seymour, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Trayvon Mullen, Daryl Worley, and fifth-round pick Kyu Blu Kelly are also on the cornerback depth chart in Baltimore.