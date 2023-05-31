Roger Goodell did plenty of arm twisting on fair catch rule

Posted by Mike Florio on May 31, 2023, 4:42 PM EDT
The Commissioner engaged in significant lobbying on two of the rules that were passed last week — Thursday night flexing and the kickoff fair catch rule. Some details have emerged regarding the extent to which Roger Goodell twisted arms to get what he wanted on one of those rules.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, Goodell “could barely” finagle a 16-16 split on the latest modification to the kickoff during the annual meeting in March. When the owners reconvened last week in Minnesota, Goodell counted 13 “no” votes and one abstention via a show of hands on the first day of the Monday-Tuesday gathering.

Goodell, per Breer, said that the discussion would continue in a “privileged session,” with only owners present. After that meeting, eight of the “no” votes flipped to “yes.”

Eight votes. A full quarter of the league changed its position from against to for.

Breer writes that the Monday night lobbying of the 14 teams unwilling to say yes was conducted by Competition Committee chair Rich McKay, NFL executives Dawn Aponte and Jeff Miller, and 49ers owner Dr. John York.

Concerns still linger regarding the process, starting with the supposed factual basis for making the change. As explained last week, only eight of the supposed 19 concussions that occurred during kickoff returns could be clearly traced to the play in question based on the video of the plays and their aftermath. There is suspicion among some who opposed the move that the numbers were inflated to justify the rule change.

Likewise, some who participated in a brainstorming session that occurred between the March and May meetings believe the alternatives to adopting the college fair catch rule were not taken seriously, and that there was no institutional desire to deviate from the plan to implement the fair catch rule.

Ultimately, the plan worked. The vote, per Breer, was 26-5 with one abstention. The Ravens, Patriots, Bengals, Bears, and Lions persisted in their opposition to the change. And it happened, as Breer explains, when the league got the owners away from coaches and players and worked on enough of them to go along with what the league wanted.

It feels like another rule change driven by P.R. and/or liability concerns and not the best interests of the game. The league surely fears the consequences of a catastrophic injury during a kickoff return. The primary solution in recent years has been to create fewer occasions when kickoffs are returned.

It seems as if the goal is to make the play so irrelevant that eliminating it entirely won’t be viewed as a big deal, if/when that finally happens.

12 responses to “Roger Goodell did plenty of arm twisting on fair catch rule

  2. Of course the Bears ruled against. Not surprising they would be against eliminating kickoffs, considering they had the greatest returner in the history of football. Hester felt like a cheat code. It always puzzled me why teams kicked to him.

  3. Being a great Commish requires putting your own ego (and dreams of your ‘legacy’) aside and managing the fans interests, the sport’s interests, the network tv/streamers interests and the owner’s interests.

    Those are the four. Obviously you index on the Owner’s interests if you want to keep your job, but it’s an ongoing game of managing these four interests. Most the time, they all intersect. Some times they do not.

    Goodell focus primarily on his own ego’s interest (which shouldn’t be in the equation) and then the network partners, and then the owners. The fans and the sport are not considered, unless they happen to be the same as the other three, then he’ll tout how he’s focussing on the ‘greatest fans in the world.’

  4. Roger Goodell seems like the kind of guy who does plenty of arm twisting the minute he wakes up.

  7. It would be nice if they considered the integrity of the game and the fans when making these stupid decisions to change the game!
    I’m sure there will be back lash, To the teams that voted no, In the form of missed calls on the field or non calls on the field.

    As a lion’s fan I can say we are used to it already.

  11. I’ll never understand how Goodell, who works FOR the owners, can have so much influence over them and what the majority of them want to do. What gives?

