Yes, Aaron Rodgers wanted the Packers to fire G.M. Brian Gutekunst in 2021

Getty Images

A year after the Packers stuck it to quarterback Aaron Rodgers by drafting quarterback Jordan Love, Rodgers stuck it to the Packers.

As Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported at the time, Rodgers wanted the team to fire G.M. Brian Gutekunst. The report was never debunked, and for good reason.

It was accurate.

A new report from Matt Schneidman of TheAtheltic.com re-reports that Rodgers wanted the Packers to fire Gutekunst. And Rodgers, who spoke on the record to Schneidman about various matters on which we’ll likely be posting later, did not deny it.

Instead, Rodgers referred Schneidman to agent David Dunn. And Dunn did not respond to inquiries from Schneidman.

So, yeah, Robinson’s report from 2021 was true. Rodgers made a power play aimed at getting Gutekunst fired. And it didn’t work.

Two season later, Rodgers got the trade the team wouldn’t give him in 2021.

The inescapable message to Jets G.M. Joe Douglas? It would be wise to tiptoe carefully around the delicate genius.