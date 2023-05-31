Yes, Aaron Rodgers wanted the Packers to fire G.M. Brian Gutekunst in 2021

May 31, 2023
A year after the Packers stuck it to quarterback Aaron Rodgers by drafting quarterback Jordan Love, Rodgers stuck it to the Packers.

As Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported at the time, Rodgers wanted the team to fire G.M. Brian Gutekunst. The report was never debunked, and for good reason.

It was accurate.

A new report from Matt Schneidman of TheAtheltic.com re-reports that Rodgers wanted the Packers to fire Gutekunst. And Rodgers, who spoke on the record to Schneidman about various matters on which we’ll likely be posting later, did not deny it.

Instead, Rodgers referred Schneidman to agent David Dunn. And Dunn did not respond to inquiries from Schneidman.

So, yeah, Robinson’s report from 2021 was true. Rodgers made a power play aimed at getting Gutekunst fired. And it didn’t work.

Two season later, Rodgers got the trade the team wouldn’t give him in 2021.

The inescapable message to Jets G.M. Joe Douglas? It would be wise to tiptoe carefully around the delicate genius.

  1. He fired McCarthy, then the ego took over, he got worse in 2021 and 2022, and here we are, after collecting 60 mil per.

    Once the ego goes, it goes.

    His fall will be glorious in a Jets uniform.

  2. As much as I appreciate what AR did in Green Bay, I’m glad they moved on. Nobody needs this drama.

  4. The Lions should be firing their GM right after the Packers, Vikings and possibly the Bears sweep them this season.

  6. I cannot tell you as a six-decade Packer fan how glad I am this twelve-year postseason loser is gone. His lying, deceptive, self-centered and privileged attitude is gone with him. That’s worth celebrating at Gutekunst’s house.

  7. I had his back during the COVID-19 back and forth. Aaron is a head case. The NY Jets don’t know what ensnarement they talked themselves into signing up for.

  9. They built 13-3 teams around him and he still couldn’t get it done. Good luck, Jets. He’s gonna turn on you too once the honeymoon wears off.

  11. For a guy who won 1 Super Bowl more than a decade ago ( the same number as others named Brad Johnson and Nick Foles ) and has a sub .500 post season record since he sure has as lot to say. He’ll eventually get Douglas and Saleh fired.

  12. Packer fans are myopic in your belief in Gutey. When Love flames out this year…what ya gonna say then?

