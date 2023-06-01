Andy Reid: Justyn Ross is coming along, Patrick Mahomes has trust in him

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross‘ work last spring earned him some strong reviews, but a foot injury in the summer required surgery that kept him out for the entire season.

The first part of that history is repeating itself. Ross heard compliments from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in April and his work at OTAs is drawing the same from head coach Andy Reid.

“Justyn is coming along,” Reid said, via James Palmer of NFL Media. “He feels good, his foot feels good, the surgery that he had worked out well up to this point. He’s made some nice plays for us out here. I know Pat’s got trust in him, so that’s good to see.”

The obvious next step for Ross would be to show that he’s capable of making those nice plays in game action as well, so staying healthy for the preseason will be an essential step for him this summer. If he does, he should get plenty of chances to show that he deserves a spot in the lineup for their title defense.