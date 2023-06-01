Ben Ellefson announces his retirement

Getty Images

Vikings tight end Ben Ellefson has decided to bring his playing career to an end.

Ellefson announced his retirement in a message posted to his Instagram account on Thursday. Ellefson wrote that he’s “been blessed on my path to have people who believed in me” and said that injuries contributed to his decision to walk away after three NFL seasons.

Ellefson began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Jaguars in 2020 and claimed off waivers by the Vikings in 2021. He played 16 total games and spent time on injured reserve each of the last two seasons.

In those 16 appearances, Ellefson caught four passes for 36 yards.