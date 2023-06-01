Brian Davis withdraws lawsuit over failed effort to buy Commanders

Getty Images

The Brian Davis lawsuit arising from his failed effort to buy the Commanders is over. There was one?

There actually was. If you blinked, you missed it. Earlier this month, Davis’s company — Urban Echo Energy — filed a lawsuit against Bank of America for failing to present his $7.1 billion offer to Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. The lawsuit originally sought $500 billion. The demand was then dropped to $990,000.

The lawsuit also demanded the return of $5.1 billion in bank drafts that allegedly had been given to Bank of America but not returned. Last week, lawyers for Bank of America suggested that the bank drafts were fictitious.

Via sports and betting attorney Daniel Wallach, the lawsuit has now been withdrawn.

On Wednesday, counsel for Urban Echo Energy filed a notice of voluntary dismissal. The move occurred without prejudice, allowing the case to be re-filed at a later date.

For now, it’s over. It’s done. It’s kaput. We’ll see whether it finally ends Brian Davis’s involvement in the broader drama that has become the effort to sell the team to a new owner.