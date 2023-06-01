Broncos aren’t done looking at kickers after signing Elliott Fry

Getty Images

The Broncos signed a new kicker this week, but head coach Sean Payton said on Thursday they aren’t out of the market at the position.

Elliott Fry signed with the team after taking part in a tryout late last week. That tryout came after the team released longtime kicker Brandon McManus.

Fry has made three appearances in the regular season over the last few years, so he doesn’t have much of a track record at the NFL level. Payton said the team will continue looking at options as they move toward training camp.

Brett Maher and Parker White were the other kickers to try out for the team last week.